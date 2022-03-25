coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,309 new cases, 14 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,309 new COVID cases and 14 related deaths Friday.

IDPH notes that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,061,224 total COVID cases, including 33,307 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 90,542 new specimens for a total of 56,891,628 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 470 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 64 patients were in the ICU, and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,315,893 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Friday, and 64.27% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,513.

