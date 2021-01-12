COVID-19 vaccine

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is now publishing daily data on how many COVID-19 vaccines are being administered across the state and who is receiving them.

As of Jan 11, IDPH data shows 72,458 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated against COVID. That's just more than half a percent (0.57%) of the state's population.

RELATED: COVID Vaccine Diaries: 3 Chicago area healthcare workers share their experiences

So far, Illinois has received 869,625 doses. Just over a quarter (27%) have been allocated to Long Term Care facilities (231,475 doses).

Of those total doses received, 353,791 doses have actually been administered.

About 12% of those administered doses (41,075) have gone to staff and residents of LTC facilities.

Broadly speaking, places with larger populations have vaccinated more people. However, places with smaller populations have vaccinated a greater percent of their population.

RELATED: Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code

Counties/areas with the most people fully vaccinated
Cook - 13,818 people (0.56% of population)

Chicago - 13,799 people (0.51%)
DuPage - 7612 people (0.82%)
Will - 4904 people (0.71%)
Lake 3942 people (0.56%)

Counties with highest percent of people fully vaccinated
Knox - 1.14% of its population is fully vaccinated (569 people)

Winnebago - 1.08%. (3058 people)
Morgan - 0.97%. (330 people)
Boone - 0.95%. (507 people)
Union - 0.94%. (158 people)

Explore our interactive Illinois COVID-19 vaccine map


