Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 6,190 new coronavirus cases, 85 deaths as travelers return from Thanksgiving holiday

WATCH: Illinois positivity rate decline could be sign mitigations are working, Pritzker says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 6,190 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 along with 85 deaths Monday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 726,304, with a total of 12,278 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 66,980 specimens. In total there have been 10,497,998 test specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 23 - 29 is 12.2%.As of Sunday night, 5,849 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,217 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 715 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Officials in Illinois and across the nation pleaded Americans to limit travel during the Thanksgiving holiday to help prevent the surging coronavirus outbreak from spreading farther and faster."We may see a surge upon surge. You know, we don't want to frighten people, but that's just the reality," said Dr. Anthony Facui. "We said that these things would happen as we got into the cold weather and as we began traveling."COVID-19 testing sites are preparing to be flooded with people this week, similar to the days leading up to Thanksgiving.To accommodate safe testing in winter weather, DuPage County has taken down the tents at their DuPage County Fairgrounds testing site and moved testing indoors."People will drive through an enclosed facility," explained Chris Hoff, DuPage County Director of Community Health Resources. "Our goal is to get people in and out as quickly as possible, that this provides an extra level of safety for staff, they're going to be working outside for months to help people get tested. We want to make sure that they have a place to do that."DuPage County health officials also opened a site in Villa Park to expand testing availability.Doctors recommend people wait a few days before getting tested, as well."Three to five days is really important. If you did go and see people, and were unmasked; we know that this happens. And if that's what happened, please get tested three to five days after you had your encounter," said Dr. Rahul Khare, Innovative Express Care.But millions of people disregarded the warnings and left home this week. Experts fear it will mean even more infections and deaths in the coming weeks at a time when colder weather is forcing people indoors and closer together.The deaths reported Monday include:- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 12 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s- DeKalb County: 1 male 60s- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Lake County: 1 male 70s- LaSalle County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 90s- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s- Mason County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- McDonough County: 1 male 60s- Monroe County: 1 female 80s- Ogle County: 1 female 90s- Peoria County: 1 female 50s- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- Will County: 2 females 90s