Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,773 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,773 new coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths Monday..The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 207,854 cases and 7,756 deaths.The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 10 - August 16 stands at 4.2%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,246 specimens for a total of 3,405,097.As of Sunday night, 1,544 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 340 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.On Sunday, Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced new COVID-19 mitigation efforts that will be implemented in the Metro East area beginning Tuesday.Region 4 is now reporting three consecutive days of a test positivity rate of 8% or higher, triggering implementation of mitigation efforts as outlined in the state's COVID-19 Mitigation Plan.Region 4 includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties."Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have made it clear that neither arbitrary dates on a calendar nor political pressure will dictate Illinois' efforts to protect our people. If the data shows we need to go backwards in our reopening, I won't hesitate to tighten restrictions to protect our collective health," Pritzker said. "Region 4 of our statewide 11 reopening regions - the Metro East - has now surpassed an 8% seven-day rolling average positivity rate - a trend that I have made clear would trigger stricter mitigations when this plan was announced in July. Working with local officials in the Metro East region and across the border in St. Louis, we are implementing stricter mitigations that account for the unique factors in this region. Dr. Ezike and I are imploring local leaders and residents alike: if you haven't been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start."Among other restrictions, all restaurants and bars will in Region 4 must close by 11 p.m. and dancing or standing in indoor bars is prohibited."As we warned when we began reopening Illinois, we are seeing an increase in cases, emergency department visits, and other indicators that the virus is circulating more widely in the community," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Region 4 is the first of the 11 regions to reach resurgence criteria, but we hope it will be the last. By implementing additional mitigations, such as decreased indoor capacities and limiting hours, we hope to reduce the spread of the virus in the Metro East, and also help prevent an increase in cases, hospitalizations, and death in other regions of the state."Officials said Will and Kane counties are now in the warning zone, along with 12 other Illinois counties - Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry and Union - because of a sustained increase in test positivity rate and COVID-related hospital admissions.Will County reported an additional 134 more cases Friday than Thursday. Officials say the numbers started going in the wrong direction around July 4, and things have gotten worse as people relax their social distancing and hold informal get-togethers during the summer.