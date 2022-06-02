COVID Update: IL reports 6,399 new cases, 8 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 6,399 new COVID cases and eight new death Thursday.There have been at least 3,313,162 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,844 related deaths.As of Wednesday night, 1,267 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 118 patients were in the ICU, and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 20% of ICU beds are available.IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 36.4 per 100,000 people.A total of 22,388,276 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday , and 64.97% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,781.