coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 4,742 new cases, 109 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

What to make of loosening COVID restrictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 4,742 new COVID cases and related 109 deaths Wednesday.

There have been 2,982,083 total COVID cases, including 31,679 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

RELATED | Gov. JB Pritzker announces Illinois mask mandate changes

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 6.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 124,732 new specimens for a total of 52,372,521 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 2,496 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 449patients were in the ICU, and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

SEE ALSO | Archdiocese of Chicago making masks optional at schools not covered by local mandate

A total of 20,775,048 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 62.84% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,504.

Cook County is offering $100 Visa gift cards for anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a Cook County Health site until February 13. The promostion is open to anyone five and older who received a first, second or booster shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Pritzker announces IL mask mandate changes
Archdiocese of Chicago making masks optional at many schools
Pritzker to announce IL mask mandate changes Wednesday: source
School mask policies in chaos after ruling, parents plan protests
TOP STORIES
Pritzker announces IL mask mandate changes
No pension for former CPD officer caught on video beating bartender
Lightfoot ties Chicago carjackings to remote learning; CTU responds
Couple arrested in alleged $4.5 billion crypto laundering scheme
Instagram account threatens shooting at Chicago school
1 shot to death in Park Ridge
Boy, 16, killed within an hour of teen's Bronzeville shooting death
Show More
Archdiocese of Chicago making masks optional at many schools
Death threats prompt DuPage Co. state rep to shut down office
Wicker Park nightclub 'The Point' shut down after shootings
Boy, 5, becomes 2nd person to die in Round Lake Beach crash; 5 injured
Chicago Weather: Milder with light snow, drizzle Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News