COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 4,742 new cases, 109 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 4,742 new COVID cases and related 109 deaths Wednesday.There have been 2,982,083 total COVID cases, including 31,679 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 6.5%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 124,732 new specimens for a total of 52,372,521 since the pandemic began.As of Tuesday night, 2,496 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 449patients were in the ICU, and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 20,775,048 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 62.84% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,504.Cook County is offering $100 Visa gift cards for anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a Cook County Health site until February 13. The promostion is open to anyone five and older who received a first, second or booster shot.