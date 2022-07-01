COVID Update: IL reports 4,031 new cases, 12 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,031 new COVID cases and 12 new deaths Friday.IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."Health officials also said a total of 28,216 new cases have been reported over the past week, including 74 deaths.There have been at least 3,435,405 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,150 related deaths.The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 32.8As of Thursday night, 1,154 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 122 patients were in the ICU, and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 22% of hospital beds are available.A total of 22,677,349 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 69% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 10,793.The CDC reports 81 Illinois counties are at high or medium community level. Ahead of the holiday weekend, health officials are urging caution and masking in indoor places in areas of evelated risk.The counties listed at high community level are Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will, Stephenson and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Brown, Champaign, Christian. Clark, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Menard, Peoria, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler and Tazewell in central Illinois; and Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Wayne and Williamson in Southern Illinois.The levels are based on case and hospitalization rates and are meant to inform people about the dangers posed by the virus in their specific communities."We remind holiday hosts to think of the safety of friends and family. You should hold events outdoors if possible, and in well-ventilated spaces if indoors. If you are attending a family gathering, you should be up-to-date and boosted on your vaccinations. If you are feeling any symptoms, you should take a COVID-19 test or stay home," said IPDH acting director Amaal Tokars.Kane, Grundy and LaSalle counties are at a low community level.