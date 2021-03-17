Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,655 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,655 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths on Wednesday.
IDPH reported a total of 1,213,765 COVID-19 cases, including 20,988 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday night, 1,143 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 259 patients were in the ICU and 102 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 77,798 specimens for a total of 19,299,281 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 10-16 is 2.6%.
A total of 5,101,825 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 5,516,725.
IDPH reports that a total of 4,283,487 vaccine doses have been administered, including 358,234 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 102,223.
The deaths reported Tuesday include:
-Boone County: 1 male 70s
-Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
-Grundy County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s
-Kane County: 1 male 90s
-Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
-Randolph County: 1 male 90s
-Will County: 1 male 60s
-Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
