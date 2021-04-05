coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,102 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Are we headed for a 4th COVID wave?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,102 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,258,736 total cases, including 21,384 deaths in the state.

As of Sunday night, 1,413 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 294 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 59,586 specimens for a total of 20,686,198 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 29-April 4 is 4.5%.

Gov. Pritzker gets COVID vaccine


Governor JB Pritzker receives a Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield Wednesday,



A total of 7,335,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 448,830 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 7,784,215.

A total of 6,318,070 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night, including 368,300 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,779 doses. There were 27,248 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.

SEE ALSO | 2 Chicago zip codes see dangerous spike in COVID cases

Illinois has administered doses to 70% of residents 65 and older, reaching the threshold needed to move into the Bridge Phase of reopening. However, IDPH said rising hospitalization rates will prevent Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase. IDPH epidemiologists will continue to focus on the most recent 10 days to monitor any acute trends that prevent the state from reaching the Bridge Phase.

The deaths reported Monday include:
-Cook County: 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s
-DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s
-Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
