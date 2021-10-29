coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,649 cases, 22 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,649 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 related deaths Friday.

There have been 1,695,524 total COVID cases, including 25,771 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Oct. 22-28 is 2.2%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 150,555 specimens for a total of 35,138,061 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 1,256 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 15,542,790 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 56.8% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,742.

IDPH reports as of Thursday, 667,216 COVID booster shots have been administered since August 14. That number includes doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday vaccines for kids will be shipped to pharmacies and doctors' offices in Illinois after the FDA approves them. He encouraged parents to call their kids' pediatricians to ensure their offices are set receive doses.

The governor announced 700 pediatrician offices are already enrolled with IDPH to give COVID vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 when they become available. The state is also working with schools and park districts that may consider doing vaccination clinics for this younger age group.

ABC News expects the FDA to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Friday, according to people familiar with the agency's planning.

The exact timing of the announcement is not yet known.

But no vaccinations will start until the CDC director signs off. A hearing with the CDC's independent advisory board is set for Nov. 2.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is likely to sign off on the panel's recommendations that evening, with vaccinations likely available beginning Nov. 3. for the approximately 28 million U.S. children aged 5 to 11.

ABC News contributed to this report. The video at the top of this page is from a previous story.

