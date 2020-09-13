Illinois high school athletes, parents to hold rally to reinstate fall sports season

Organizers say around 40 schools are likely to be represented at the rally and hundreds of student athletes and their families are expected from Chicago and surrounding suburbs.
The rally is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at The Max, located at 4750 Vernon St., McCook, Ill.
The group is lobbying the governor, the state health department and the Illinois High School Association to allow more fall sports to resume this school year.
As of now, only golf, cross country, girls' tennis and girls' swimming and diving are allowed in Illinois.
However, organizers say as other states have allowed more high school sports to resume, there hasn't been any evidence that other school activities pose more risk.
WATCH: High school sports delay pushes some Illinois athletes out of state to keep playing
The rally comes after ISHA confirmed Friday it sent a letter to Governor J.B. Pritzker asking the state to hand back over control of deciding when sports can resume.
Student-athlete advocate and rally organizer Joe Trost says these issues can weigh particularly heavy on some CPS students.
"Imagine being a 17-year-old kid, last year you went through the CTU strike and you lost the end of your season which for a lot of these kids is a huge exposure opportunity, and then again here your senior year, realizing you could lose it again," Trost said. "Right now, everybody wants health and safety, and if the health and safety data shows that the outdoor activities can go, from a physical and mental aspect these student athletes need it."
Trost also reference a recent University of Wisconsin Study that found increases of depression and anxiety in high school students since the pandemic began.
Last week, west suburban students and their parents staged several rallies lobbying for in-person learning and fall sports, saying remote instruction is itself a threat to their health.