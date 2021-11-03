Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,746 cases, 41 deaths

There have been 1,705,777 total COVID cases, including 25,898 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Oct. 27-Nov. 2 is 2.3%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 103,223 specimens for a total of 35,785,125 since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday night, 1,278 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 282 patients were in the ICU and 145 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 15,821,504 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 57.34% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,221.
On Tuesday, the CDC approved vaccines for children ages 5-11. Several children under 12 in the Chicago area begain receiving their vaccine doses on Wednesday.