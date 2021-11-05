coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,942 cases, 23 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,942 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 23 related deaths Friday.

There have been 1,712,986 total COVID cases, including 25,948 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Oct. 29-Nov. 4 is 2.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 174,084 specimens for a total of 36,109,599 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 1,257 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 282 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 15,911,477 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Friday, and 57.44% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 52,670.

On Tuesday, the CDC approved vaccines for children ages 5-11. Several children under 12 in the Chicago area began receiving their vaccine doses on Wednesday.

