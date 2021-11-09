coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,245 cases, 22 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago hospital hosts COVID vaccine clinic for children of staff

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,245 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 1,722,590 total COVID cases, including 26,008 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Nov. 2-Nov. 8 is 2.7%.

RELATED: Chicago children under 12 begin getting COVID-19 vaccines

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 68.679 new specimens for a total of 36,526,288 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 1,393 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 297 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 16,046,642 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 56.91% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 53,271.

SEE ALSO: Chicago travel order: Arkansas removed, advisory stands at 40 states, 1 territory

Rush University Medical Center hosted a special kid COVID vaccinations clinic for children of staff Monday. For the Rush employees and students who have worked through the pandemic, it was a day to celebrate.

"I have an 8-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter and this day means more to me than anything that's happened in the last year and a half," said Dr. Latania Logan, chief of pediatric infectious disease at Rush University Medical Center "Now I don't have to worry about what I bring home to them."

Rush will host its regular kids COVID vaccination clinic Fridays and Saturdays for the next few weeks.
