Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,005 cases, 20 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11244037" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The CPS CEO says about 6,700 kids were vaccinated last Friday. That number neary double over the weekend.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11244206" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says it's safe to gather with loved ones this Thanksgiving if everyone is vaccinated.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,005 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 20 related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,747,513 total COVID cases, including 26,137 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Nov. 7-Nov. 15 is 3.4%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 77,035 new specimens for a total of 37,666,352 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 1,627 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 325 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 16,485,223 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 57.27% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,654.The CEO of the Chicago Public Schools continues to urge parents to get their kids vaccinated ahead of the holidays.Dr. Pedro Martinez said about 6,700 kids got their COVID-19 vaccinations last Friday, when the CPS closed for its vaccination awareness day. Those numbers nearly doubled after the weekend.Martinez said the district saw about 250 cases last week. CPS has 133 vaccination events planned in the months of November and December.CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says a "normal" Thanksgiving is possible this year thanks to vaccines.Arwady took questions Tuesday about the safety of gathering with loved ones for the holiday.She said as long as everyone's had all of the vaccines they are eligible she's not worried."And if you want to be extra careful, there are people who are doing an at-home test, even the day of the gathering, and you can do that if you have younger children who are not vaccinated yet," said Arwady.