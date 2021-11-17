Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,989 cases, 23 deaths

There have been 1,752,502 total COVID cases, including 26,160 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Nov. 8-Nov. 16 is 3.5%.
RELATED: Chicago children under 12 begin getting COVID-19 vaccines
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 122,747 new specimens for a total of 37,537,725 since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday night, 1,609 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 325 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
SEE ALSO: Chicago couple, unvaccinated and together for years, die from COVID weeks before wedding
A total of 16,553,367 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 57.32% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,474.
Chicago travel update: Arkansas added back to list; advisory stands at 38 states, 1 territory
As of Tuesday, Loyola Medicine is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 at multiple clinic sites, including mobile vaccine clinics. Online scheduling is available at loyolamedicine.org/vaccines.