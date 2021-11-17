Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,989 cases, 23 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 4,989 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 23 related deaths Wednesday.There have been 1,752,502 total COVID cases, including 26,160 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Nov. 8-Nov. 16 is 3.5%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 122,747 new specimens for a total of 37,537,725 since the pandemic began.As of Tuesday night, 1,609 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 325 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 16,553,367 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 57.32% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,474.As of Tuesday, Loyola Medicine is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 at multiple clinic sites, including mobile vaccine clinics. Online scheduling is available at