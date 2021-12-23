coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID cases: IL reports 18,942 new cases, highest since pandemic began, and 78 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois reports most COVID cases in 1 day since before vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 18,942 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 78 related deaths.

It is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began, surpassing the 17,608 cases reported on November 5, 2020.

There have been 2,021,302 total COVID cases, including 27,435 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 8.6%.

SEE ALSO: Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announces COVID vaccine proof requirement

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 223,281 new specimens for a total of 43,209,451 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 4,271 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 867 patients were in the ICU and 485 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Dr. Fauci speaks one-on-one with ABC7's Sarah Schulte


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci never expected when the vaccine became available a year ago that there would be another COVID surge brewing for a second holiday season.



A total of 18,853,953 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 60.16% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,827.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Preckwinkle announces vaccine requirement for restaurants, gyms
Chicago roads, airports still expected to be busy despite COVID surge
Chicago COVID news: City to require vaccine proof for indoor venues
IL reports 16,581 new COVID cases, 66 deaths
TOP STORIES
Preckwinkle announces vaccine requirement for restaurants, gyms
Kim Potter trial outcome reached in 4th day of jury deliberations
Wisconsin pileup crash involves around 40 vehicles
Huntley man, 24, person of interest in Belvidere triple homicide
State Sen. Kimberly Lightford recounts harrowing carjacking details
Pause prevents 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant from winning car
Man charged in fatal Lincoln Square shooting of 59-year-old: CPD
Show More
North Side robbery suspect has stolen from over 20 people: CPD
Unvaccinated 13 year old nearly dies from COVID
Thieves hit 2 Gold Coast stores minutes apart; security guard maced
Chicago Weather: Breezy, milder Thursday
How to see 'Christmas Comet' in sky tonight
More TOP STORIES News