Illinois COVID cases: IL reports 18,942 new cases, highest since pandemic began, and 78 deaths

Dr. Fauci speaks one-on-one with ABC7's Sarah Schulte

Dr. Anthony Fauci never expected when the vaccine became available a year ago that there would be another COVID surge brewing for a second holiday season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 18,942 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 78 related deaths.It is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began, surpassing the 17,608 cases reported on November 5, 2020.There have been 2,021,302 total COVID cases, including 27,435 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 8.6%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 223,281 new specimens for a total of 43,209,451 since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 4,271 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 867 patients were in the ICU and 485 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 18,853,953 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 60.16% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,827.