COVID Update: IL reports 5,138 new cases, 12 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Health officials urgeCOVID booster shots as BA.5 variant spreads

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,138 new COVID cases and 12 new deaths Thursday.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,491,407 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,244 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 38.

As of Wednesday night, 1,376 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those,132 patients were in the ICU, and 36 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 21% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,787,901 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 65.22% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 10,417.

