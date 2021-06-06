Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 342 cases, 37 deaths

WATCH: Dr. Arwady details new Chicago COVID vaccine outreach plan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10744073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Arwady detailed a new Chicago COVID vaccine outreach plan Friday.

Illinois Phase 5 guidelines announced

IF VACCINATED: Fully vaccinated people can resume activates without wearing a mask, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal and territorial laws, rules and regulations. This includes local business and workplace guidance.

NOT VACCINATED: The state will continue to recommend masking for unvaccinated persons, and require it for all people while traveling on public transportation, in congregated settings, health care setting, as well as in schools, daycares, and educational institution.

All sectors of the economy can resume regular capacity.

Traditional conventions, festivals and large events may resume without capacity restrictions.

Large gatherings, such as weddings, may also resume. Phase 5 also removes requirements that businesses institute a mandatory social distancing in seated venues, as well as daily health screenings of employees and visitors. However, businesses and venues should continue to allow for social distancing to the extent possible, especially indoors, according to the governor. They may also continue to put in place additional public health mitigations as they deem appropriate, including requiring face coverings.

Face coverings will still be recommended on (1) on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation and in transportation hubs, such as airports and train and bus stations; (2) in congregate facilities such as correctional facilities, veterans' homes, and long-term care facilities, group homes, and residential facilities; and (3) in healthcare settings.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 342 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 37 related deaths Sunday as the state moves toward a full reopening this week.There have been 1,385,245 total COVID cases, including 22,949 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 38,386 specimens for a total of 24,886,002 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 30 to June 5, is 1.4%.As of Saturday night, 792 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 212 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,531,838 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 37,455 doses. There were 48,500 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.Officials reported Sunday that more than 68% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and over 51% are fully vaccinated.Gov. JB Pritzker released guidelines Friday, outlining Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan that will go into effect next Friday.The latest phase marks a full reopening of all businesses and activities across the state since the start of the pandemic.Under the new guidance, businesses, large-scale events, conventions amusement parks and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate a full capacity.The loosening restrictions are eagerly anticipated as temperatures soar and people look to get back to summer fun.The deaths reported Sunday include:- Champaign County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- DeKalb County: 1 female 50s- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s- Jackson County: 1 female 70s- Kane County: 1 male 80s- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s- Kendall County: 1 male 70s- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Macon County: 1 male 70s- Macoupin County: 1 male 80s- Madison County: 1 male 60s- McLean County: 1 female 70s- Peoria County: 1 female 20s- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Saline County: 1 male 60s- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s- Woodford County: 1 male 40s