Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 342 cases, 37 deaths

There have been 1,385,245 total COVID cases, including 22,949 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 38,386 specimens for a total of 24,886,002 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 30 to June 5, is 1.4%.
As of Saturday night, 792 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 212 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 11,531,838 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 37,455 doses. There were 48,500 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.
Officials reported Sunday that more than 68% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and over 51% are fully vaccinated.
Illinois Phase 5 guidelines announced
Gov. JB Pritzker released guidelines Friday, outlining Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan that will go into effect next Friday.
The latest phase marks a full reopening of all businesses and activities across the state since the start of the pandemic.
Under the new guidance, businesses, large-scale events, conventions amusement parks and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate a full capacity.
The loosening restrictions are eagerly anticipated as temperatures soar and people look to get back to summer fun.
Phase 5 guidance:
The deaths reported Sunday include:
- Champaign County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 50s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s
- Jackson County: 1 female 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s
- Kendall County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s
- McLean County: 1 female 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 20s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Saline County: 1 male 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s
- Woodford County: 1 male 40s