Illinois Department of Corrections faces criticism over issues with healthcare system

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Corrections continues to battle lawsuits over what some say is a failing health care system.

The widely criticized private prison health care company, Wexford, has operated the state's prison health care system for over a decade, costing taxpayers more than one billion dollars. However, according to the state's latest prison health care monitor's report, care for inmates who are elderly, disabled or ill is "consistent with neglect and abuse." Federal lawsuits allege some inmates are held in facilities infested with vermin, birds and mold.

Illinois Answers Project reporter Casey Toner joined ABC 7 to talk more about the changes for incarcerated people, and the work that still needs to be done.