Quincy COVID outbreak at camp leads to nearly 100 cases; masks not required among unvaccinated: IDPH

QUINCY, Ill. -- A COVID outbreak at a church camp downstate is now linked to nearly 100 cases of the virus.The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks were not required indoors, and "only a handful" of campers and staff at "The Crossing Camp" in Quincy were vaccinated, although they were eligible for the shot,One unvaccinated young adult was hospitalized, and 85 tested positive, officials said.And there's now another outbreak, after some of those at the camp attended a nearby conference, which led to 11 more cases."So, the people that were there it can be stopped if they would quarantine like we've requested that they do. Or like the Schuyler Heath Department has requested that they do. So that they can stop the spread of it," said Tara Bealor, Adams County Health Department public health nurse.Those cases happened in Schuyler and Adams counties.