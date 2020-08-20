Illinois eviction moratorium extended by Gov. Pritzker, activists demand rent control ban be lifted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker extended the state's moratorium on evictions for another 30 days Thursday while activists continued to demand officials lift the ban on rent control.Gov. Pritzker's spokesperson confirmed that he will extend the order when the current executive order ends on Aug. 22.The move is supported by the Cook County Sheriff's Department and Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, who are tasked with evicting tenants when they are legally allowed. Dart wrote a letter to the governor asking for the moratorium to be extended."When you have a pandemic the last think you want is filling up shelters, filling up houses with people. You want people separated," Dart said. "This is the last possible thing you want to happen during a pandemic.Dart said there also need to be options if evictions resume."This has to be a well thought out plan or there is going to be a tsunami of evictions that will devastate communities and further the pandemic," he said.The announcement came as activists staged a live-in at Daley Plaza, demanding officials lift the ban on rent control. They are grateful the moratorium is extended, but want long-term solutions to address housing insecurity."August 22 will not be the last day when the moratorium expires," said State Rep. Delia Ramierz (IL-4). "We know 30 days is not enough. We will continue to work to ensure tenants will be able to stay in their homes.""Obviously people aren't working, they can't pay their bills, they can't pay their rent," said Jonathan Wilson, Chicago Teachers Union. "They can't pay these things and they shouldn't be penalized for that."