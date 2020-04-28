coronavirus illinois

Illinois Mask Requirements: How to wear a face mask correctly

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're all adjusting to wearing face masks, but since you will be required to wear one in public beginning May 1, it's important to know how do so correctly to protect yourself and others.

Experts say wearing a face mask is becoming the new normal in the time of coronavirus, to help keep everyone safe.

RELATED: What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?

"If I were to be coughing, it would be concealed within my mask," explained Katrina Espiritu, infection prevention specialist at Lurie Children's Hospital. "Or if somebody facing me was coughing at me, I would also be protected from that as well."

Under Illinois' new mask order, most residents will be required to wear a face covering in public when social distancing isn't possible.

RELATED: What to know about coronavirus cases in Illinois

Espiritu says to prevent contamination, remember to wash your hands before and after putting on a mask or face covering.

"I like to put it over my ears first, security that way, spread it out and then shape it to my nose," she said.

Doctors say masks should cover your nose and mouth and fit comfortably, allowing you to breathe. That will be easier to achieve with a professionally-made or medical-grade mask, as opposed to a homemade face covering made with a bandana and a couple of hair ties.

RELATED: Are face masks required in Illinois? Some Chicago suburbs have made them mandatory

There are lots of "how to make your own mask" videos online, and masks are also for sale on the internet or available through various giveaways.

You should clean your mask regularly, unless it is disposable and not reusable.

RELATED: Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know about new CDC guidelines

Wearing a mask is not the only way you to protect yourself. Officials and experts say in addition to face coverings, you should remember to practice social distancing and continue washing your hands often.

HOW DO I MAKE MY OWN MASK OR FACE COVERING?

DIY Face Mask without sewing




DIY Face Mask with Sewing Machine



Click here for tutorial on how to make a no-sew face mask from a T-shirt.

Click here for tutorial on how to make a no-sew face mask from a bandana.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus tips
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
DuPage County offers property tax relief to residents affected by COVID-19 crisis
Record-high COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois in last 24 hours
Many patients are staying away from hospitals, some fearing exposure to COVID-19
Cicero scrap metal workers walk off job after coworker dies from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-high COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois in last 24 hours
Live Radar: Severe storms possible across Chicago area
After direct deposit mix-ups, some IRS stimulus checks coming by mail
Cicero scrap metal workers walk off job after coworker dies from COVID-19
Familiar face spreads cheer during the pandemic
COVID-19 cluster reported at Cicero nursing home
Many patients are staying away from hospitals, some fearing exposure to COVID-19
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 48,102 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
Northside neighbor shares chalkboard art, spreads cheer during coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News