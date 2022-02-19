better government association

What billionaire Ken Griffin's $20M contribution could mean for Illinois' gubernatorial race

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

How a billionaire could influence Illinois' gubernatorial race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ken Griffin made a $20 million donation to the campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin.

In a statement, Irvin said he appreciates Griffin's support.

SEE ALSO | Billionaire contributes $20M to Republican candidate for Illinois governor

Releasing his own statement, the Citadel Founder said, quote, "I firmly believe Richard Irvin has the character and leadership needed to make Illinois a place where people can feel safe to live, raise a family and pursue their dreams."

In his only interview on the subject, Griffin sat down with Better Government Association President David Greising. David joined ABC7 with more on that conversation.

He talked about what this endorsement means for the Illinois governor's race and for Gov. JB Pritzker's campaign. He also discussed the governor's response to Griffin's endorsement and where other candidates rank with the two contenders.

Greising also spoke about what this election means for voters and what voters should be paying attention to as this all plays out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopspringfieldjb pritzkerbetter government associationstate politicsgovernorgovernmentcampaign
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Billionaire contributes $20M to Republican Aurora mayor's campaign
BGA fact-checks Pritzker's Illinois vaccination claims
BGA provides insight into Gov. JB Pritzker's budget proposal
Prisoners suffer from COVID-19 conditions, investigation finds
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Snow squall warnings issued for intense burst of heavy snow
Niles West students stage walkout after being called racial slurs
I-65 crashes leave Indiana drivers stranded for nearly 17 hours
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
Black-owned small businesses to support in 2022
Elon Musk's implant company confirms monkeys died in brain research
Wells Fargo customers lose thousands in Zelle scams
Show More
Panel denies US skaters' appeal to get Olympic silver medals
Man charged in strangulation death of Forest View nursing student
Body of TV actress found days after she went missing in LA
Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit opens in Chicago next week
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, cold Saturday
More TOP STORIES News