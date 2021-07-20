Gov. JB Pritzker hopes COVID response helps him win 2nd term

Big news: I’m running for re-election.



We’ve been through a lot, and I’ve been so proud to see Illinoisans come together during the toughest of times. I'm excited to fight for the state I love with @JulianaforLG, and there’s no limit to what we can do going forward. pic.twitter.com/r5UXILlrb3 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) July 19, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker kicked his re-election bid into full gear Tuesday. He spoke with ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall in a one-on-one interview about his record and why he wants another term."You know, when I ran for governor four years ago, I wanted to tackle the big challenges facing our state, and of course, put Springfield back on the side of working families," Pritzker said.Pritzker touted his first term successes, including raising the minimum wage, expanding health care access, and his rebuild Illinois program."My focus is on truly finishing the job of, you know, expanding the on the kitchen table issues that really help people across our state," Pritzker said.Pritzker formally launched his re-election bid in a three-minute campaign ad where he focused on his handling of the COVID pandemic. He denied that concerns about a surge of cases related to the Delta variant played a role in the timing of his announcement. He also took a shot at his Republican rivals."Look, I think it's a mess over there on the Republican side, they've got to work all of that out amongst each other," Pritzker said.Republican candidates took their own shots. Gary Rabine said: "The last two and a half years have been a disaster for Illinois."Darren Bailey added: "We cannot afford another four years of Pritzker's weak leadership and failed, liberal agenda."And Paul Schimpf said: "(Pritzker) He has failed to stand up to corruption, failed to protect our veterans and families and failed to help overtaxed Illinoisans."Pritzker, who pumped $35 million into his campaign back in March, is ready for an ideological battle leading up to next year's election."So, whoever it is that ends up being the Republican nominee, they're all standing in the same place, which is against what's best for working families in Illinois," Pritzker said.Despite other places in the country reinstituting indoor mask mandates, Pritzker said he is not ready to make that move, but is closely monitoring the situation, particularly downstate.The governor said he is using the opportunity to encourage people to get vaccinated, and hoping his pandemic response will convince people to give him a shot at a second term.