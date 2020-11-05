taxes

Pritzker blasts billionaires after Illinois votes against graduated tax referendum

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois delivered a defeat for Gov. JB Pritzker's graduated tax referendum.

Pritzker hit the polls on Tuesday encouraging voters to pass what he branded the "Fair Tax" amendment. Changing the state income tax from a flat rate to one based on income is something Pritzker ran on and sunk over $54 million of his own money to get passed.

RELATED: Graduated income tax amendment most expensive ballot initiative in Illinois history

But voters were against replacing the current flat tax rate with a graduated rate designed to have those who make more, pay more.

"While the 'Fair Tax' would have helped address the budget crisis with the least damage to working families, the millionaires and billionaires opposed it to protect their own wallets," Pritzker said.

Pritzker blamed the amendment's failure on lies he said opponents told the public about what would happen with the tax. Others said the amendment failed over trust.

"This was really a referendum on trust in Springfield in government," said David Greising, president and CEO of the Better Government Association. "And in turns out, voters don't trust Springfield too much."

Specifically, House Speaker Michael Madigan.

With 71 percent voting yes, Chicagoans overwhelmingly supported the amendment. But, the "yes" votes kept dropping further away from the city. In suburban Cook, 53% voted "yes," 42% in the collar counties and dropping to only 33% downstate.

Many said the amendment may have passed had Gov. Pritzker tied it to pension reform or cost cutting.

Pritzker said his administration has reduced waste and inefficiencies in state government. But the governor says the amendment's failure may mean even more cuts to education and public safety.

"There will be cuts and they will be painful," Pritzker warned. "And the worst thing is the same billionaires who lied to you about the 'Fair Tax' are more than happy to hurt our public schools."

Gov. Pritzker was taking aim at billionaire Ken Griffin, who also dumped millions into an public campaign to successfully derail the amendment.

RELATED: IL billionaires Gov. Pritzker, Ken Griffin fight over state's proposed graduated tax amendment
EMBED More News Videos

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin donated $20 million to the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment on Aug 27.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisjb pritzkertaxesballot measurevote 20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAXES
Community celebrates tax increase to fund mental health services
Republicans declare victory in IL graduated income tax amendment decision
IL graduated income tax amendment most expensive ballot initiative in state history
Report: Trump had $270M in debt forgiven for Trump Tower Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protest calls for Trump to concede election
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI | LIVE
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
Body found in Midlothian forest preserve ID'd as missing woman
Kinzinger tells Trump to stop calls to end vote counting, claims of fraud
Underwood, Oberweis nearly tied as absentee votes are counted
Large brush fire burning along I-80/94 in Gary, Indiana
Show More
Community celebrates tax increase to fund mental health services
IL reports 7,538 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths
Voters elect first openly trans official in IL
Republicans declare victory in IL graduated income tax amendment decision
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, mild
More TOP STORIES News