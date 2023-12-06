Illinois Holocaust Museum launches anti-Jewish hate initiative series

Holocaust survivors Lin Novitsky and Marion Deichmann helped kick off a new initiative from the Illinois Holocaust museum called "Understanding and Confronting Jewish hate."

Joy Miller moderated the program.

"I think a lot of hatred has come to the surface. It was always there but I don't think we saw it as much," Miller said.

The forum focused on building resilience through trauma.

Deichmann said in 1942, she was living in Paris with her family when her mother was taken away and sent to Auschwitz, where she was killed in the gas chamber. Deichmann said her mother managed to write her a note.

"'Be good. I will see you soon again.' And of course, my mother walked out the door and I never saw her again," she said.

The 91-year-old said her life's mission has been to eradicate hate.

Eight more programs will take place over the next several months, some in person and others hybrid or virtual. They're free to the public, but reservations are required.