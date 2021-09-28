Chicago cites Dunkin Donuts, 4 other businesses for violating mask mandate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago continues to crack down on businesses that are not complying with the mask mandate.Last week the city issued citations to Le Bounce on West Chicago, Umbrella Social Club, a Dunkin Donuts on East 87th, Flashes Dance Club and Roc Bar.The city has issued 167 citations since the mask mandate went into effect on Aug. 20.Gov. JB Pritzker later instituted a statewide mask mandate.Businesses must require any individual, regardless of vaccination status, age 2 or older, to wear a mask when indoors in any public place. In addition, businesses must post signage, indicating that masks are mandated for all customers in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, the city said.Residents are encouraged to contact 311 to report violations of the mask mandate, Chicago officials said.