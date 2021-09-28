face mask

Chicago cites Dunkin Donuts, 4 other businesses for violating mask mandate

Illinois mask mandate end: Gov. JB Pritzker has said mask restrictions are based on hospitalization data
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago cites 5 businesses for violating mask mandate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago continues to crack down on businesses that are not complying with the mask mandate.

Last week the city issued citations to Le Bounce on West Chicago, Umbrella Social Club, a Dunkin Donuts on East 87th, Flashes Dance Club and Roc Bar.

The city has issued 167 citations since the mask mandate went into effect on Aug. 20.

RELATED: Chicago indoor mask mandate leaves gyms to find solutions for working out with face mask on

Gov. JB Pritzker later instituted a statewide mask mandate.

Businesses must require any individual, regardless of vaccination status, age 2 or older, to wear a mask when indoors in any public place. In addition, businesses must post signage, indicating that masks are mandated for all customers in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, the city said.

Residents are encouraged to contact 311 to report violations of the mask mandate, Chicago officials said.
