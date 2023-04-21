The Illinois Labor Relations Board says Chicago union workers fired or disciplined for violating COVID-19 vaccine rules must be reinstated and repaid.

Labor board says Chicago union workers fired for violating COVID vaccine rules must be reinstated

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday brought a win for union employees fired or disciplined by the city of Chicago for violating COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

The Illinois Labor Relations Board ruled those workers must be reinstated and repaid for any loss in wages and benefits.

In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said, in part, "Yesterday's ruling was an erroneous decision that does not follow the law, facts nor importantly the science. We are currently reviewing the ruling and evaluating next steps."

