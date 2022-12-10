Property owners to pay for governments' taxation errors, Illinois Answers finds

Illinois property owners will pay for the governments' taxation errors, thanks to an obscure law that passed in 2021.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois homeowners may notice a slight increase in their property taxes this year, thanks to an obscure law that passed in 2021.

Under that law, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker last August, each local government's annual refund tab is now added to its levy on taxpayers the following year.

This means taxing bodies will automatically charge property owners for governments' taxation errors.

It's known as Illinois' property tax "recapture" provision. You can read more about the changes to the law at illinoisanswers.org.