Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County property tax sale process that can result in evictions and robs their communities of generational wealth.

The Better Government Association conducted an analysis into how the process impacts Black homeowners in Chicago.

The BGA found that tax sale evictions occur most often in Chicago's Black neighborhoods.

A 2021 study from Housing Action Illinois showed 70% of people evicted through the tax sale every year are Black.

The Illinois Answers Project reviewed property records of each of the residential properties where evictions took place in 2020 and controlled for outstanding debts like mortgages or liens.