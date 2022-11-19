WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA finds

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, November 19, 2022 5:12PM
EMBED <>More Videos

What is a tax sale? The Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA Chicago said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County property tax sale process that can result in evictions and robs their communities of generational wealth.

The Better Government Association conducted an analysis into how the process impacts Black homeowners in Chicago.

The BGA found that tax sale evictions occur most often in Chicago's Black neighborhoods.

A 2021 study from Housing Action Illinois showed 70% of people evicted through the tax sale every year are Black.

The Illinois Answers Project reviewed property records of each of the residential properties where evictions took place in 2020 and controlled for outstanding debts like mortgages or liens.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.