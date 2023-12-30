IL lottery player wins $777,777 on scratch-off ticket from Chicago BP gas station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois Lottery player hit it big on a 777 Jackpot scratch-off ticket on Chicago's South Side.

The winning ticket worth $777,777 was purchased at the BP gas station near 43rd and State near Bronzeville, according to Illinois Lottery officials. The station will receive a one percent selling bonus of $7,777.

So far in December, more than five million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, winning over $131 million in prizes, officials said.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers more than 50 different Instant Ticket games at over 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.