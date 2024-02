$500K scratch-off ticket sold in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone is a little richer this morning.

They won $500,000 from a $10 Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket.

That person was playing the $100 million cash spectacular.

The winning ticket was sold at Rico Fresh market in the Logan Square neighborhood.

So far this year, more than 6.5 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting over $160 million in prizes.