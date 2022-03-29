marijuana

Rally calls for fairer process to get Illinois marijuana dispensary license

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rally calls for fairer process to get Illinois marijuana dispensary license

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rally at the Thompson Center Tuesday called for a fairer process to get a marijuana dispensary license in Illinois.

"We are tired of waiting. No more caps, no more lotteries, no more games," said Jose Lumbreras of True Social equity in Cannabis.


The organization called for the rally after Governor JB Pritzker announced a new lottery for licenses for those impacted by aggressive marijuana laws. Organizers say they don't want a lottery to decide who can create a cannabis business in their neighborhood.

"Applicants have been devastated by what should have been a solution from the legacy market to the legal market. Instead, their life savings have been devastated; their time, their hop, their efforts have been in vain," said Juan Aguirre, True Social Equity in Cannabis.

Two weeks ago, Pritzker announced that at least 50 new adult use cannabis dispensary licenses would be issued by the end of 2022. Two North Lawndale residents will be among those trying again to get dispensary licenses.


"I think it's a great start to addressing some of the harm caused by the war on drugs and those harmed by the original process. I think the 55 for $250 is a good start, but we are far from equity," said JR Fleming, community organizer.

"The goal of filing this application was to create generational wealth so I can bring back opportunities to the community that I live in," said Apriel Campbell, community organizer.

No one from the state was available for an interview today.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopnorth lawndalespringfieldmarijuanajb pritzker
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Cresco Labs to become largest cannabis company in US
IL pot sales have fallen sharply since hitting record in December
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
Over a third of parents believe CBD and marijuana are the same: report
TOP STORIES
Man caught running on Midway tarmac attempted to climb on jet: police
Alleged gunman in Rosemont mall shooting ID'd
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Father, 47, killed in alleged Wrigleyville robbery, shooting
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar
BA.2 poised to become dominant COVID strain in Chicago
Show More
Man used hammer to kill 2 men, hold woman for 8 days: prosecutors
Rally honoring dead Black trans women turns into chaotic scene
Chicago Weather: Scattered thunderstorms
Katy Perry splits pants in 'American Idol' wardrobe malfunction
Biden signs Emmett Till Antilynching Act
More TOP STORIES News