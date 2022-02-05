Illinois school mask mandate in jeopardy after judge issues temporary restraining order

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois judge has granted a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit over the state's school mask mandate, though it was not immediately clear which schools it applied to.Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow granted the temporary restraining order at 4:45 p.m. Friday.Oral arguments were heard over the case in January. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which are families of students in Illinois schools as well as some teachers, are seeking to void Governor JB Pritzker's mandate that students and staff wear masks in in school buildings, and for students and teachers who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 be tested weekly for the virus.The temporary restraining order throws the mask mandates in at least 100 school districts across the state into jeopardy and confusion.The actual school districts included in the lawsuit were not named in the judge's order.Governor JB Pritzker's did not immediately respond to the ruling. It was not immediately clear if the ruling had already been appealed Friday night.