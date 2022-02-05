lawsuit

Illinois school mask mandate in jeopardy after judge issues temporary restraining order

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois judge has granted a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit over the state's school mask mandate, though it was not immediately clear which schools it applied to.

Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow granted the temporary restraining order at 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Oral arguments were heard over the case in January. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which are families of students in Illinois schools as well as some teachers, are seeking to void Governor JB Pritzker's mandate that students and staff wear masks in in school buildings, and for students and teachers who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 be tested weekly for the virus.

The temporary restraining order throws the mask mandates in at least 100 school districts across the state into jeopardy and confusion.

The actual school districts included in the lawsuit were not named in the judge's order.

Governor JB Pritzker's did not immediately respond to the ruling. It was not immediately clear if the ruling had already been appealed Friday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisface maskschoolscoronavirus illinoislawsuit
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
Texas doctor sues Chase bank for denying her service
Dolphins owner responds to claims in Brian Flores' NFL lawsuit
Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company accused of faking results
TOP STORIES
Mother McAuley teacher fired after using racial slur repeatedly
Security guard fired 'indiscriminately' down street, killing grandma
Chicago hotels have lower occupancy compared to other major cities
Man used N-word before stabbing Black man near Elgin bar: prosecutors
Hammond man arrested after stealing over a $1M worth of watches: CPD
Chicago banker seeking mercy from federal judge in bribery case
Argyle Lunar New Year parade is back Saturday in-person
Show More
School bus driver gets kids to safety minutes before train crash
UIC's wastewater analysis helps Chicago track COVID-19
Laquan McDonald supporters plan on more civil disobedience
Chicago Weather: Light snow Friday before subzero wind chills set in
Pritzker's tax relief plan to save Illinoisans $360M on grocery bills
More TOP STORIES News