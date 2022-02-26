coronavirus illinois

Illinois school mask mandate to be lifted Monday, Pritzker says after IL Supreme Court denies appeal

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Hinsdale District 86 makes masks optional

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' school mask mandate will be lifted Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker said after the state Supreme Court denied his appeal of a lower court's ruling that his mask mandate in schools is moot.

In its ruling late Friday, the state's high court denied the Governor's request and also vacated a Sangamon County's temporary restraining order on the mask mandate in schools.

In early February, the downstate judge ruled in favor of a group of parents from across the state who sued over the mask requirement.

ABC 7 legal analyst Gil Soffer says the Supreme Court is saying that it can't hear an appeal on an issue that's already been found to be moot. There also can't be a TRO on a mandate that's been rendered moot by the court.

So, the decision on masking in schools in Illinois remains with local districts. The Supreme Court ruling does, however, send the case back to the lower court in Sangamon County.

In a statement, Gov. JB Pritzker said: "I'm gratified that the Supreme Court vacated the lower court's restraining order, meaning that if a school mask mandate needs to go into effect in the future, we continue to have that authority. I'm also extremely pleased to say that because the CDC has recommended that masks are needed only in areas of high transmission, the State of Illinois will move forward to remove our school mask mandate, effective Monday. We will recommend that all school districts follow CDC guidance and will update our existing guidance in the coming days."

