Suburban Chicago parents plan protests, lash out after Illinois school mask mandate ruling

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A protest is planned in Glenview Tuesday, after an Illinois judge's ruling forced many schools Monday to decide whether to continue with a mask mandate or to make them optional. Emotions across the state are running high.Some school districts kept their mask rules in place, while others made them optional, as COVID cases decline nationwide.At Our Lady of Perpetual Help school in Glenview, a group of parents is planning a protest at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.They said they don't want the school to continue to require masks; they want masks to be optional.Emotions boiled over during a meeting in Naperville Monday night."Why are you continuing to enforce a mandate that is null and void?" Lisa O'Reir said. "You have all shown your true colors. It is not the children you care about.""I'm not sure who you represent but it is not us," said another parent."This type of evil is exactly what the law was intending to constrain; yet you continue to perpetrate this evil -- the judge's words, not mine," Kevin Sawotsky said.The parents from District 203 read from the temporary restraining order. Last Friday, a judge in downstate Sangamon County ruled against Gov. JB Pritzker's mask mandate inside school buildings, in response to lawsuits involving parents and teachers from more than 150 districts.After that ruling went in favor of the lawsuit, whose plaintiffs include parents from District 203, the board decided in a closed-door Sunday meeting that they would continue to require masks in schools."Naperville made a decision per the guidance of health departments to continue the requirement of masking in schools, buses, after-school activities, with the exception of the named parties in the lawsuit," said Superintendent Dan Bridges.Several parents at that meeting in Naperville promised legal action against the school superintendent and possibly the school board if no change is made imminently.Some surrounding school districts, including Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Arlington Heights, Barrington and Wheaton, have chosen to make masks optional. Dozens of students showed up at Naperville schools Monday maskless. They were separated out and did e-learning activities.Between vitriol, tears and begging for mask choice, just a few parents and a teacher stepped up to back the board's decision to keep masks mandatory for now."Their goal is to intimidate you," one parent said. "You guys have kept school running.""The majority, the actual majority of families out there, know that for the past 23 months you have had our back," another added.Pritzker spoke about the ruling Monday morning at a press conference on preventing expressway shootings. He said the judge's ruling, "cultivates chaos" and that, "poor legal reasoning should not take one of our most effective tools off the table, so, again, I have asked the attorney general to continue to aggressively appeal this decision."Attorney General Kwame Raoul officially filed an appeal Monday morning.A group of Wheaton parents gathered to protest outside District 200's headquarters Monday, demanding school administrators walk back their mask optional policy change.After nearly two years of online learning, Claudette Cummings was on the verge of going back to in-person learning. Not anymore."She's had three open-heart surgeries, and she has a low oxygen level, so, for her, COVID could be calamitous," her mother, Leslie Cummings, said.For others, the mask optional decision was long overdue."We're really excited for that," said father of three Michael Lafido. "I have a daughter that is a little speech delayed. Reading lips is really important for her."For some of the districts named in the lawsuit that resulted in the temporary restraining order, administrators said removing the mask mandate for their schools was a legal decision."What we issued last night we did with full recognition that it's being appealed and that it is possible and likely that something will change," said Superintendent Jeff Schuler, Community Unit School District 200.In Schaumburg's District 54, masks in school are now optional. It's a big change for students and parents at Robert Frost Junior High School in Schaumburg. Some are comfortable with the switch to a mask optional policy, while others are not.Patti Rojek told her 13-year-old son Sam to keep wearing his."My opinion, I think they should still be wearing the masks," Rojek said. "It's not that big of a deal in my opinion. It's something small that's working."Sam said he is listening to his mom, and the new rules have him worried."Kind of uncomfortable because I'll know that they're more likely to get sick and they're more likely to pass it to me," Rojek said.Others think it is time to lift the mandate."We now have vaccinations," said Robert Frost Junior High parent Brian Watson. "We have medications that can address the issue. At what point as a society do we say let's try to go back to normal? Because it will never be perfect."Robert Frost eighth grader Teresa Watson said she wants to see how the mask optional policy goes."Some people were saying like, 'Oh yeah this is so exciting finally!' and other people were like, 'I'm still gonna wear it.' I mean obviously I'm still gonna wear it because I haven't gotten my booster yet, but I guess I'll just have to see," she said.Meanwhile, Chicago Public Schools said it will continue to require masks, as will U-46 in Elgin.The state's second largest school district will have an exemption for a handful of students whose parents were part of the lawsuit, but that's it."Based on the wording of the temporary restraining order, we believe we still have the authority to enforce mask wearing as part of our local mitigation efforts, and again, the local bargaining agreements that we have that compel us to provide a safe environment for our employees to work," U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders said.Many others have moved swiftly to lift the mask mandate. Some said they will continue to strongly encourage their use, others that these are decisions that should be made at home, like the superintendent of Timothy Christian Schools in Elmhurst."We have wide spaces (and) large classrooms. We believe we can achieve this," said Matt Davidson, superintendent for Timothy Christian Schools. "We're seeing it in so many places, tens of thousands of schools across the country, have been mask optional all year long."Davidson said he believes he has the support of most of his school community. With nearly 1,300 students, Timothy Christian is the largest Christian school in Illinois."We have kids who are really suffering," Davidson added, "and we just want to present an optional environment where those decisions for the children can be made in the home, and we're going to respect them."Also going "mask optional" are large suburban public school districts across the area, including those in Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Arlington Heights, Barrington and Wheaton, where Shannon Limjuco has two elementary school grade children. She said her kids will continue wearing their masks."I'm upset," Limjuco said. "I think it's the wrong call."CPS said in a statement last week that the court's ruling does not prohibit the school district from continuing its COVID-19 mitigation policies and procedures, including universal masking, and that the district "will stay the course."Parents came armed with "no mask" signs, American flags and their children to protest mask mandates as school district employees looked down at them from their offices."There is no rhyme or reason to have it; if people can have masks optional, that is the best decision for everyone," said Natalie Merchant, an anti-mask parent."It's time for kids out of masks. All parents want is a choice," said Jennifer Hildreth, also an anti-mask parent.District 181 schools went to remote learning Monday while administrators figure out how to interpret the ruling; the district is a party in the case."I think they should follow health recommendations, which right now say kids should be in a mask," said Reid McCollum, a pro-mask parent.The mask mandate remains at Hinsdale high schools. According to District 86, about 55 students at Hinsdale Central refused to wear a mask Monday; they were given the choice to go to the auditorium or back home."I chose to head to the auditorium without my mask on, and really didn't want to go home; I felt it was our right to stay here without our masks per the ruling on Friday," said senior Sydney Pjesky.Masks requiredMasks optionalUndecidedMasks recommended but not requiredMasks recommended but not requiredMasks recommended but not required: Mask optional on Tuesday.Open Tuesday. Masks optional but encouraged.Masks not requiredMasks suggested but not required: Masks not requiredMasks recommended but not requiredMasks recommended but not required: Continuing mask mandate, will make final decision after survey of parents: Open Tuesday, continuing mask mandate: Open Tuesday, masks recommended but not required