Early voting for Illinois primary election paused until further notice for ballot update

Early voting for the March 19 Illinois primary election has been put on pause until further notice after a candidate was kicked out of a judge race.

Early voting for the March 19 Illinois primary election has been put on pause until further notice after a candidate was kicked out of a judge race.

Early voting for the March 19 Illinois primary election has been put on pause until further notice after a candidate was kicked out of a judge race.

Early voting for the March 19 Illinois primary election has been put on pause until further notice after a candidate was kicked out of a judge race.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting for the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary election in downtown Chicago has been put on pause until further notice.

An appeals court has ruled the name of a Democratic candidate for a judge's race should be taken off the ballot.

Voting at the downtown supersite and Board of Election offices has been stopped so all voting machines can be reprogrammed to reflect the change.

Voters will nominate a candidate for either the Republican or Democratic party for U.S. president. Other contests include races for state representatives and state senators, supreme and appellate court judges and Cook County state's attorney.

Chicago Board of Election Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez discusses the start of early voting.

There is also a citywide referendum question on the ballot to amend the real estate tax in Chicago.

RELATED: Illinois election board decides Donald Trump will stay on primary ballot

Early voting in all 50 wards in Chicago runs through Election Day on March 19. Voters can also still apply to vote by mail.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners is also seeking additional poll workers. They say election judges can make up to $230 for the day.

RELATED: ABC7 Chicago, League of Women Voters, Univision present Cook County State's Attorney primary debate

"We will accept whatever we can get and we are just encouraging voters out there, if you have time on Election Day and want to be more engage, we welcome you as election judges," Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez said.

What's on the ballot?

Voters will nominate a candidate for either the Republican or Democratic party for:

- U.S. president

- U.S. representative

- Illinois state senator

- Illinois state representative

- Illinois supreme court judge

- Illinois appellate court judge

- Circuit court judge

- Subcircuit judge

- Cook County state's attorney

- Cook County commissioner

- Cook County clerk of the circuit court

- Water Reclamation District commissioner

- Board of Review commissioner

Voters will elect:

- Ward committeeperson

- Delegates and alternate delegates to National Nominating Convention

To see all early voting locations in Chicago, click here.

To see all early voting locations for suburban Cook County, click here.

To see if you are registered to vote, click here.