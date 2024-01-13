Robocall scams: IL ranks 5th highest state for spam call complaints

Here's a quick tip to protect yourself from Robocall scams.

Illinois is now the fifth highest state for spam calls and text complaints.

According to data from Robokiller, for most of 2023, people in Illinois received more than 1.6 billion robocalls and 13.2 billion robo texts.

So what can you do to keep that information safe?

Try to avoid sharing your phone number at any checkout or on any online form if you don't have to.

Carefully read the terms of service and privacy policies. Those policies can alert you to any potential misuse of your data and how its shared.

Watch out for robotexts with misspelled words and

Never click on links form unknown texts.

Send unknown numbers to voicemail , especially at odd hours as those are more likely to be scams.

More info: FTC Releases Annual Do Not Call Registry Data Book Showing Consumer Complaints Continued to Decrease in Fiscal Year 2023 | Federal Trade Commission