Chicago Public Schools reopening plan to be discussed at virtual town hall Monday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools leaders could decide to rework part of the plan for reopening schools in the fall.

The school district will hold the first in a series of virtual meetings. They are talking about how to give high school juniors and seniors options for in-person learning. Under the original plan, all juniors and seniors would have had remote learning for the fall semester.

The Chicago Teachers Union says any in-person learning would be unsafe.

The district's preliminary plan was unveiled before the Chicago Public School Board last week, which was met with a caravan protest from CTU.

A final decision is expected next month.

The virtual town hall is taking place from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. People need to register ahead of time for the meeting. For more information, visit cps.edu.
