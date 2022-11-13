WATCH LIVE

Kidnapping suspect in custody after police chase on Chicago's Near North Side: Illinois State Police

Alleged kidnapping victim found safe on scene, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, November 13, 2022 2:17PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A kidnapping suspect was arrested after a police chase on Chicago's North Side early Sunday morning, officials said.

Illinois State Police responded to a Chicago police pursuit of a silver Ford Festiva wanted in a kidnapping case at about 2:38 a.m., officials said. ISP troopers responded and helped CPD units in their pursuit until they lost sight of the vehicle.

ISP troopers then located the vehicle again and tried to stop it, officials said. The Festiva fled, but later came to a stop in the Near North Side neighborhood, where troopers pursued the driver on foot.

The driver was taken into custody and the alleged kidnapping victim was located on the scene, police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

