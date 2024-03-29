State police investigating after man found dead with gunshot wound in car off I-57 in south suburbs

Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car off I-57, near 175th Street, in Country Club Hills Friday.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a vehicle that was reported to have run off the road in the south suburbs Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle that had run off the road near northbound Interstate 57, north of 175th Street, in Country Club Hills about 6:20 a.m., police said.

There, they found a deceased man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, state police said.

Police did not provide any additional information about what led up to the man's death or his identity.

Video of the scene showed a car in the brush near Martec International, a transportation parts distribution company.