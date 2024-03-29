Gary man accused of shooting vehicle in Bishop Ford road rage incident

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 24-year-old Gary man allegedly shot a vehicle multiple times in a road rage incident earlier this week on the Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police said Friday.

Andrew D. Santana has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in the incident.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 94 near 154th Street in Dolton, state police said.

State police said Santana shot the other vehicle several times, but the person in the other vehicle was not injured.

Santana allegedly drove away after the incident.

His vehicle was located by Gary police, and Santana was taken into custody in Indiana.

He was extradited to Illinois on Thursday, and is being held at the Riverdale Police Department, pending a detention hearing.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the road rage incident.

