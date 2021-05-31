car crash

Illinois State Police squad car hit by suspected drunk driver caught on dashcam: VIDEO

MOLINE, Ill. -- An Illinois State Police squad car was hit by another vehicle Monday night in Moline and it was caught on dashcam video.

ISP said a sergeant had their vehicle parked on the side of a road after making a traffic stop. The emergency lights were still on when a jeep crossed the line and crashed into the rear driver's side of the car.

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker to unveil legislation to strengthen Scott's Law

In the video, you can see, the jeep rolled several times after crashing into the officer's car.

The ISP sergeant was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 55-year-old driver of the jeep was also injured. He faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

As of January 1, 2020, drivers in Illinois who violate Scott's Law, also known as the "move over" law, may be fined up to $10,000.
