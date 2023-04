A driver was killed and three others were injured in an I-90 crash before Meacham Road in Schaumburg, IL, Illinois State Police said.

All lanes blocked before Meacham Road; traffic getting by on left shoulder: police

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver was killed in a north suburban crash on Interstate 90 on Thursday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

The four-vehicle crash in Schaumburg happened in the I-90 eastbound lanes before Meacham Road, police said.

Police said one driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and three other drivers were transported to a local hospital.

Traffic is getting by on the left shoulder. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.