Illinois state trooper hit by DUI driver on I-90, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois state trooper was hit by a driver charged with driving under the influence on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning, police said.Authorities said an Illinois State Police acting master sergeant was in a squad car behind an abandoned, stolen vehicle when it was rear-ended by a gray Honda that did not yield and veered off the road onto the left shoulder of the interstate. The impact pushed the squad car into the stolen vehicle's rear. Police investigated the crash at around 1:41 a.m. near milepost 69.The trooper was not injured, police said. The driver, 26-year-old Martin A. Estanez Landa of Elgin, and his passenger were transported to a hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries.The driver was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, reckless driving, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, not having a valid driver's license and improperly using lanes, police said. He was also charged with violating Scott's Law, otherwise known as the "Move Over" law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.Those who violate Scott's Law face fines of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. So far this year, 20 Illinois State Police squad cars have been struck in relation to Scott's Law and 12 Troopers have sustained injuries from those crashes."I'm very proud of District 15 troopers and all ISP troopers working throughout the state risking their lives to keep our roadways safe," stated District 15 Commander Captain Jason Bradley. "These crashes are completely preventable, and I am asking the public to avoid putting the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel; always move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road."