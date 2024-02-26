Jesse Reyes hopes to become 1st Latino among Illinois Supreme Court justices

Reyes facing off against Justice Joy Cunningham, selected by former Chief Justice Ann Burke to replace her

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Justice Joy Cunningham is facing a challenge from Jesse Reyes in the race for one of the most important elected positions in Illinois -- a seat on the state Supreme Court.

Illinois Appellate Court Justice Jesse Reyes hopes to make history on primary day, by becoming the first Latino to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court.

"If a community cannot see itself on the Supreme Court, then you are talking about generations that will be deterred from wanting to try it," Reyes said.

Reyes faces Justice Joy Cunningham, who is backed by the Cook County Democratic Party.

Cunningham was selected by former Chief Justice Ann Burke to replace her on Illinois' high court when Burke retired.

Cunningham declined to comment for this story.

However, during her 2022 swearing-in ceremony, she said maintaining judicial independence is a more important judicial principal than gender, race or ethnicity.

"To me, it's the bedrock of democracy because you have to make decisions based on the rule of law and not what is popular or because you are worried about your political future," Cunningham said.

Releasing her first TV ad last week, Cunningham has raised almost twice as much money as Reyes, but he said his campaign is gaining steam. Besides the need for Latino representation, Reyes said he has more judicial experience than his opponent, including 26 years on the bench, 11 of which have been on the Appellate Court.

"I got to do felonies; I got to do misdemeanors, civil cases. I was in domestic violence court," Reyes said.

Reyes said his experience on the bench also includes foreclosures during the height of the housing crisis.

He said throughout his career he has created programs to help with equity and language barriers.

"I've been pro-active in trying to create access to justice," Reyes said.

Because the race does not have a Republican in it, the March 19 Illinois primary will decide who wins the race between Justices Reyes and Cunningham.