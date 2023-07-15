Chicago weather: Storm damage reported after severe weather overnight

Residents in the western suburbs are waking up to downed trees after strong storms Friday night triggered thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents in the western suburbs and other parts of the Chicagoland area are waking up to downed trees and other damage as strong storms Friday night triggered thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

There was a brief tornado warning issued in the west and northwest suburbs but it was canceled before 9:30 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an observed tornado was seen over Glen Ellyn at about 9:08 p.m.

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm any other locations of possible additional tornadoes.

Heavy downpours and strong winds led to reports of downed trees and branches, and debris on the road in the suburbs.

ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said while the rotation was not as tight and the wind speeds not as strong as the system that produced 13 confirmed tornado touchdowns earlier this week, he still expects that there would be wind damage from the line of storms. Winds of up to 70 miles per hour were reported.

Some left over showers continued into Saturday morning. There could still be pop-up storms Saturday afternoon, but no severe weather is expected then.

There were 13 confirmed tornadoes that touched down in parts of the Chicago area Wednesday.

The tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service occurred in:

1. Burr Ridge to Stickney: EF 1

2. Elgin: EF-1

3. Huntley: EF-1

4. Elgin: EF-0

5. Oswego: EF-0

6. Barrington: EF-0

7. Long Grove: EF-0

8. Carol Stream to Glendale Heights: EF-0

9. Itasca to O'Hare: EF-0

10. O'Hare to Des Plaines: EF-0

11. Streamwood: EF-0

12. Schaumburg: EF-0

13. Loves Park in Caledonia Township/Boone County: EF-0

Those in need of housing are being encouraged to contact the American Red Cross of Illinois.