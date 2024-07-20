ComEd continues to restore power days after Chicago-area storms spawned at least 30 tornadoes

At least 24 tornadoes hit Chicago region on Monday, a new record for a single day: NWS
HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- ComEd is making major progress in restoring power to customers in the south suburbs Saturday following this week's tornado outbreak.
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 75 active outages impacting just under 1,000 customers.
The number of total outages is down from Friday, when there were more than 360 outages affecting nearly 5,000 customers.
ComEd said crews have been working around the clock to get the power back on.
The National Weather Service said preliminary information shows at least 24 tornadoes hit the Chicago region on Monday night. That's a new record for a single day.
Two other confirmed tornadoes touched down in the city on Sunday. The NWS does not have any previous documentation of multiple tornadoes touching down in the Chicago city limits area on back-to-back days.
At least six Chicago-area tornadoes were confirmed on Sunday:
