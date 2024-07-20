WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

ComEd continues to restore power days after Chicago-area storms spawned at least 30 tornadoes

At least 24 tornadoes hit Chicago region on Monday, a new record for a single day: NWS

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 20, 2024 10:30PM
ComEd continues to restore power days after Chicago-area tornadoes
ComEd continued to restore power Saturday nearly a week after two days of Chicago-area storms spawned at least 30 tornadoes.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- ComEd is making major progress in restoring power to customers in the south suburbs Saturday following this week's tornado outbreak.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 75 active outages impacting just under 1,000 customers.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The number of total outages is down from Friday, when there were more than 360 outages affecting nearly 5,000 customers.

ComEd said crews have been working around the clock to get the power back on.

READ MORE | Thousands still without power days after Chicago-area storms; Homewood helped by surrounding suburbs

The National Weather Service said preliminary information shows at least 24 tornadoes hit the Chicago region on Monday night. That's a new record for a single day.

  • EF-2 tornado from Channahon to Matteson

  • EF-1 tornado from Yorkville to Naperville

  • EF-1 tornado on the Near West Side of Chicago to the far western portions of the Loop

  • EF-1 tornado from Chicago Lawn to West Englewood

  • EF-1 tornado from Cedar Lake to Crown Point

  • EF-1 tornado in Minooka/Joliet

  • EF-1 tornado from Sugar Grove to Aurora

  • EF-1 tornado from Flossmoor to Thornton

  • EF-1 tornado near Grant Park (Kankakee County)

  • EF-0 tornado in Villa Park

  • EF-0 tornado in Justice

  • EF-0 tornado from Crest Hill to Lockport

  • EF-0 tornado in southern Winnebago County

  • EF-0 tornado in Byron

  • EF-0 tornado in Davis Junction

  • EF-0 tornado from Sugar Grove to North Aurora

  • EF-0 tornado from Crestwood to Blue Island

  • EF-0 tornado in West Town (Chicago)

  • EF-0 tornado from Shelby to Wheatfield Township

  • EF-0 tornado in Peotone

  • EF-0 tornado in Manteno

  • EF-0 tornado from Glen Ellyn to Lombard

  • EF-0 tornado in Villa Park

  • EF-0 tornado in Broadview

  • EF-0 tornado in Oak Forest

Two other confirmed tornadoes touched down in the city on Sunday. The NWS does not have any previous documentation of multiple tornadoes touching down in the Chicago city limits area on back-to-back days.

At least six Chicago-area tornadoes were confirmed on Sunday:

  • EF-1 tornado in Elburn

  • EF-0 tornado in St. Charles

  • EF-0 tornado from La Grange to Cicero

  • EF-0 tornado from Midway to Bronzeville

  • EF-0 tornado in Esmond

  • EF-0 tornado from Englewood to Jackson Park

SEE MORE: Woman recounts being stuck on I-55 for 5 hours after storm hit; Expressway reopens in Channahon

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW