ComEd continues to restore power days after Chicago-area storms spawned at least 30 tornadoes

ComEd continued to restore power Saturday nearly a week after two days of Chicago-area storms spawned at least 30 tornadoes.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- ComEd is making major progress in restoring power to customers in the south suburbs Saturday following this week's tornado outbreak.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 75 active outages impacting just under 1,000 customers.

The number of total outages is down from Friday, when there were more than 360 outages affecting nearly 5,000 customers.

ComEd said crews have been working around the clock to get the power back on.

The National Weather Service said preliminary information shows at least 24 tornadoes hit the Chicago region on Monday night. That's a new record for a single day.



EF-2 tornado from Channahon to Matteson

EF-1 tornado from Yorkville to Naperville

EF-1 tornado on the Near West Side of Chicago to the far western portions of the Loop

EF-1 tornado from Chicago Lawn to West Englewood

EF-1 tornado from Cedar Lake to Crown Point

EF-1 tornado in Minooka/Joliet

EF-1 tornado from Sugar Grove to Aurora

EF-1 tornado from Flossmoor to Thornton

EF-1 tornado near Grant Park (Kankakee County)

EF-0 tornado in Villa Park

EF-0 tornado in Justice

EF-0 tornado from Crest Hill to Lockport

EF-0 tornado in southern Winnebago County

EF-0 tornado in Byron

EF-0 tornado in Davis Junction

EF-0 tornado from Sugar Grove to North Aurora

EF-0 tornado from Crestwood to Blue Island

EF-0 tornado in West Town (Chicago)

EF-0 tornado from Shelby to Wheatfield Township

EF-0 tornado in Peotone

EF-0 tornado in Manteno

EF-0 tornado from Glen Ellyn to Lombard

EF-0 tornado in Villa Park

EF-0 tornado in Broadview

EF-0 tornado in Oak Forest

Two other confirmed tornadoes touched down in the city on Sunday. The NWS does not have any previous documentation of multiple tornadoes touching down in the Chicago city limits area on back-to-back days.

At least six Chicago-area tornadoes were confirmed on Sunday:



EF-1 tornado in Elburn

EF-0 tornado in St. Charles

EF-0 tornado from La Grange to Cicero

EF-0 tornado from Midway to Bronzeville

EF-0 tornado in Esmond

EF-0 tornado from Englewood to Jackson Park

