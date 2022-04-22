Chicago, Illinois first responders honored at Illinois Valor Awards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday night a select group of city and state first responders were given a special award to honor their actions, going above and beyond in the line of duty.The Illinois Valor Awards ceremony, hosted by the 100 Club of Illinois, took place at the Chicago Cultural Center. This is the club's 42nd year hosting the awardsThere were more than a dozen honorees, including Chicago police officers and firefighters, Illinois State troopers and Grundy County Sheriff's Deputy Tyler Post who survived after being shot by a suspect three times last year after a traffic stop turned into pursuit, crash and a foot chase.